Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.49 Million

Equities analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to post sales of $152.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.02 million and the highest is $162.63 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $55.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 174.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $480.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.43 million to $491.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $453.95 million, with estimates ranging from $435.00 million to $478.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

EGLE traded up $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $47.23. 165,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $44.04. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $20.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after buying an additional 56,014 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after buying an additional 63,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,244,000 after purchasing an additional 141,693 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 326,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

