Brokerages Anticipate Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Independent Bank reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

INDB traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.78. 129,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,751. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.89. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $68.14 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,876,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after purchasing an additional 89,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after purchasing an additional 322,124 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 749,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

