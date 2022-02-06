Brokerages Anticipate The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Pennant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. The Pennant Group posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Pennant Group will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Pennant Group.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.06 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNTG. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PNTG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 121,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,971. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $418.90 million, a PE ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 2.45.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

