Brokerages Anticipate WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.82 Million

Brokerages expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to report $78.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.50 million. WisdomTree Investments reported sales of $72.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year sales of $325.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $322.43 million to $327.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $342.08 million, with estimates ranging from $326.28 million to $357.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.19.

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 47,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 10,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $820.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

