Brokerages Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.71. JELD-WEN posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for JELD-WEN.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.51. The company had a trading volume of 392,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,910. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.43. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,031,000 after buying an additional 3,938,175 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth approximately $198,638,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,600 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,401,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after acquiring an additional 848,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JELD-WEN by 15.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,381,000 after acquiring an additional 892,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

