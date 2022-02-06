Brokerages Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will post $1.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $8.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 2.3% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Oshkosh by 0.8% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.15. The stock had a trading volume of 625,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,840. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.27. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $95.79 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

