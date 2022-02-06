Brokerages Expect Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) to Announce -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Root’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.44). Root reported earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Root will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($2.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Root.
Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $93.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.20) earnings per share.
ROOT traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.90. 1,864,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -1.24. Root has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Root by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,493 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Root during the 2nd quarter worth $29,587,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Root by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,248,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,547 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,963,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter worth $3,420,000. Institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.
About Root
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.
