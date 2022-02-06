Brokerages Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Target Price at $124.41

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.41.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $212,664.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $12,511,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 829,800 shares of company stock worth $152,313,158 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,517,000 after purchasing an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $122.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.52.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.