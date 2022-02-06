Brokerages Set Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) PT at C$5.63

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

TSE CMG traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 92,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,718. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.03, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Computer Modelling Group has a 52-week low of C$3.83 and a 52-week high of C$6.74. The stock has a market cap of C$376.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.95 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total transaction of C$42,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,560 shares in the company, valued at C$2,634,897.76. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.14, for a total transaction of C$62,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 675,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,796,818.40.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

