Brokerages Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) PT at $13.44

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.44.

CTSDF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. dropped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.75 to C$14.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS:CTSDF traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.08. The stock had a trading volume of 31,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,185. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

