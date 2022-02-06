Brokerages Set Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) PT at $176.00

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,492 shares of company stock worth $9,646,878 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Eaton by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,756 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,642,000 after buying an additional 750,246 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,646,000 after buying an additional 622,537 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 35,936.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $151.00 on Thursday. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $118.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.90 and a 200-day moving average of $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.