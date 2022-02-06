Brokerages Set ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Price Target at $122.50

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 10,525.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS stock opened at $122.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.47. ExlService has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $146.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

