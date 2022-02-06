Brokerages Set Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT at $234.59

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $234.59.

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Below stock opened at $171.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.71 and a 200-day moving average of $194.43. Five Below has a 52 week low of $151.01 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.