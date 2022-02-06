Brokerages Set InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Target Price at GBX 5,260

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,260 ($70.72).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($76.63) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($72.60) to GBX 5,700 ($76.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($76.63) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

LON:IHG traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,844 ($65.13). 437,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,316. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,055.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,750.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,768.94. InterContinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,314 ($58.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,568 ($74.86).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.