Brokerages Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Target Price at $12.83

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LADR shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 94.17 and a current ratio of 94.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 89.31 and a beta of 2.09. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 615.43%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

