Brokerages Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Target Price at $62.00

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2022

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LivePerson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in LivePerson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPSN traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.92. 2,053,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,840. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.78. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.17.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.