Brokerages Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Target Price at $62.00

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LivePerson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in LivePerson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
