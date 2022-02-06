Brokerages Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Target Price at $62.00

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in LivePerson by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in LivePerson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPSN traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.92. 2,053,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,840. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.78. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.17.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

