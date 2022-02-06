Brokerages Set Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Target Price at $264.82

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSI traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $235.57. The company had a trading volume of 904,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.52. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $173.79 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

