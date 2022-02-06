Brokerages Set Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) PT at $24.00

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.89.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,799,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,244. Nielsen has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nielsen by 7.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,423,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,200,000 after purchasing an additional 71,976 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Nielsen by 25.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 28.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen by 24.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after purchasing an additional 332,160 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.