Brokerages Set Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) PT at $85.50

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $7.68 on Thursday. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.