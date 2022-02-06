Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIP. Raymond James set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

NYSE BIP opened at $60.17 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,939,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,244,000 after purchasing an additional 973,311 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,468,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,950,000 after purchasing an additional 759,684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,649,000 after purchasing an additional 684,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 44.1% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,735,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,565,000 after purchasing an additional 531,056 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

