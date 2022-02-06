Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.
Shares of BEP stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.80. 731,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,136. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
BEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.
About Brookfield Renewable Partners
Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.
