Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Shares of BEP stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.80. 731,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,136. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

BEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.