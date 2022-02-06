Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 731,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.86 and a beta of 0.65. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEP. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 178,751 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $22,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

