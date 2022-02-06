Brooks Automation (AZTA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Brooks Automation to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.53 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 11.09%. On average, analysts expect Brooks Automation to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AZTA opened at $86.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $70.17 and a twelve month high of $124.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

About Brooks Automation

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

