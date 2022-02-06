Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) Insider Sells $19,594.69 in Stock

Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) insider Jesus Linda De sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $19,594.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $86.30 on Friday. Brooks Automation Inc has a 1 year low of $70.17 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.66). Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $136.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

About Brooks Automation

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.