Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.95 Million

Brokerages expect Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) to post sales of $46.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.81 million and the highest is $47.09 million. Business First Bancshares reported sales of $45.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $208.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.52 million to $209.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $230.56 million, with estimates ranging from $225.35 million to $235.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Business First Bancshares.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFST. Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of BFST stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,984. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Business First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a market capitalization of $559.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $247,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,293 shares of company stock worth $434,726. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 128.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

