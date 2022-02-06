ByteNext Price Reaches $0.0544 on Major Exchanges (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $938,029.77 and $1,828.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00051449 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.31 or 0.07224524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00055975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,572.14 or 0.99969340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00052884 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006624 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

