C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.86. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,154 shares of company stock worth $5,566,873. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 651,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

