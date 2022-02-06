Caas Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.26% of Traeger as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,139,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,279,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. Traeger Inc has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $32.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.51.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.33. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COOK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Traeger Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

