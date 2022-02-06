Caas Capital Management LP Sells 1,484 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Caas Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Credit Acceptance worth $11,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 166.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.76, for a total value of $665,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,354 shares of company stock worth $13,368,753 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $521.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 21.99. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $338.88 and a 1 year high of $703.27. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $615.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $605.02.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 51.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CACC. Stephens increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $433.20.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

