Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 270,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,936,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $951,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $581,886,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Vimeo by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,774,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,722,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vimeo by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,510,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,207,000 after purchasing an additional 354,611 shares during the period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

