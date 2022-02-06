Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

CBT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.13.

NYSE:CBT opened at $62.45 on Friday. Cabot has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cabot by 45.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cabot by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

