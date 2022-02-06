Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 1,000 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,723 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Credicorp by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $135.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.78. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.02 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

