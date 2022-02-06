Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,049,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fabrinet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,921 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Fabrinet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 886,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,843,000 after acquiring an additional 57,270 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Fabrinet by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,467,000 after acquiring an additional 168,806 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.71.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $99.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.10. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $77.30 and a 1 year high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.