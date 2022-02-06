Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $360.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $420.00 to $360.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $345.53.

Shares of FB stock opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.26 and its 200 day moving average is $340.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $230.11 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $632,708,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

