Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CDUAF shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

CDUAF opened at $28.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of $23.66 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

