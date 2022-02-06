Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 13.6% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 38.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in Canopy Growth by 15.0% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canopy Growth by 11.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CGC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$16.30 to C$9.60 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.91.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

