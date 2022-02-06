Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.22

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.22 and traded as low as $12.49. Capcom shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 6,714 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of -0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.63.
Capcom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCOEY)
CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.
