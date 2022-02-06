CargoX (CXO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.24 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One CargoX coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CargoX has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $37.24 million and $4,160.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00042235 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00109907 BTC.

About CargoX

CXO is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,558,157 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

