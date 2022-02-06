Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Feb 6th, 2022

Desjardins downgraded shares of Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Cascades to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.36.

CADNF opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. Cascades has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

