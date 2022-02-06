Catriona Hoare Acquires 1,700 Shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Stock

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) insider Catriona Hoare bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £2,363 ($3,176.93).

MTU stock opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.85) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £230.15 million and a P/E ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 157.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 165.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 132 ($1.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 184 ($2.47).

Get Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.