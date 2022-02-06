CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Raymond James

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.29.

CDW stock opened at $192.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. CDW has a 12 month low of $147.52 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.59.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in CDW by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in CDW by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

