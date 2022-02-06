Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCEF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,076,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 41,900.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 210,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 209,501 shares during the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 66,246 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 527,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 64,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,783,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after purchasing an additional 64,650 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

