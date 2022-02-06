Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,187 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after purchasing an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,059,202,000 after purchasing an additional 288,105 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,248,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,101,812,000 after purchasing an additional 165,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COP stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average is $69.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

