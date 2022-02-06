Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $116,000 Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 848.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 28,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $93.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.21. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $97.17.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

