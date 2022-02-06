Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $116,000 Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 848.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 28,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $93.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.21. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $97.17.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

