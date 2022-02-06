Centaurus Financial Inc. Takes $126,000 Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REMX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter valued at about $23,063,000. Glen Point Capital LLP bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,962,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,708,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after buying an additional 24,037 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REMX opened at $101.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.48. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $126.01.

