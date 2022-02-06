Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CDAY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $114.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.92.

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $77.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $130.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.72 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 20,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $2,606,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $774,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 540,062 shares of company stock valued at $57,224,903 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 138.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

