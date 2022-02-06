Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Cerner by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.3% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Cerner by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Cerner by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERN. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $91.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.20. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $67.96 and a 1 year high of $93.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

