CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GIB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

NYSE GIB opened at $87.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.89. CGI has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in CGI by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 887,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,850,000 after buying an additional 44,886 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CGI by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CGI by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of CGI by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 200,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

