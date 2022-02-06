CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$135.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GIB.A. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a sell rating and a C$109.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$130.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$128.30.

Shares of CGI stock opened at C$111.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$108.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$110.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.13 billion and a PE ratio of 20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.47. CGI has a 12-month low of C$93.88 and a 12-month high of C$116.88.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

