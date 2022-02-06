Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.91.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,306. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $131.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.